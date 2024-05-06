2024-05-06 12:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The leader of the Progress Party, Mohammed Al-Halbousi, offered his condolences to the President of the United Arab Emirates, Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on the death of Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan. Al-Halbousi was accompanied by the leader of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK), Bafel Talabani. The late […]

The post Al-Halbousi offers condolences to UAE President for death of Sheikh Tahnoun Al Nahyan appeared first on Iraqi News.