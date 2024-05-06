Gold surges in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-05-06 13:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices increased on Monday in Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price of 471,000 IQD per mithqal (equals to five grams) for 21-carat gold, including Gulf, Turkish, and European gold, with a buying price of 467,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal for 21-carat Iraqi gold was 441,000 IQD, with a buying price of 437,000 IQD.

In jewelry stores, the selling price for 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 475,000 and 485,000 IQD, while the selling price for 21-carat Iraqi gold ranged between 445,000 and 455,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price per mithqal for 24-carat gold was 540,000 IQD, for 21-carat gold was 475,000 IQD, and for 18-carat gold was 410,000 IQD.