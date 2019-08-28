عربي | كوردى


Jordan Increases Exports to Iraq

2019/08/28 | 01:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- By John Lee.

Fifty-one Jordanian companies are expected to take part in the Baghdad International Fair in November.

According to the Jordan Times, the Jordan Chamber of Industry (JCI) is aiming to build on the agreements signed between Jordan and Iraq, especially those signed during Prime Minister Omar Razzaz’ recent visit to Baghdad.

It adds that Jordan’s exports to the Iraqi market increased by 3.74 per cent during the first two months of this year.

