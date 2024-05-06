Baghdad, Qatar’s UrbaCon discuss setting up 2,100 megawatt power plant

2024-05-06 14:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Minister of Electricity, Ziyad Ali Fadel, announced on Sunday that the government is studying setting up a 2,100 megawatt power plant in Baiji in the northern governorate of Salah Al-Din. The Iraqi Electricity Ministry mentioned that Fadel held a meeting with officials from Qatar’s UrbaCon, a Qatari-based international construction service […]

