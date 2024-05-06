Barzani's Tehran visit dominates Iranian headlines: focus on fostering ties

2024-05-06 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Despite not being his first, President Nechirvan Barzani's visit to Tehran garnered significant media coverage in Iran this time.

Mehr News Agency dedicated a detailed report to the visit, outlining Barzani's role, his family's legacy, and his fluency in Farsi, which the report said he gained during his time in Iran.

Mehr, a semi-official news agency, hinted at the potential for expanded economic ties between Iran and Iraq's Kurdistan Region.

Heft-e Sobh newspaper noted that Barzani's visit follows a period of fluctuating relations. However, it acknowledged his positive relations with Tehran and suggested he might take the initiative to improve and expand them.

President Barzani arrived on Sunday for an official visit to Tehran.

On his first day, Barzani met with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian.

Meetings touched on the bilateral relations between Iran, Iraq, and the Kurdistan Region and prospects of economic cooperation between the neighbors who share more than 200 kilometers in borders.

Raisi expressed Iran's appreciation for the Kurdistan Region's facilitation of Iranian pilgrims' transportation to southern Iraq. Barzani reciprocated the gratitude, thanking Iran for supporting Iraq and the region.

Both sides stressed the necessity of continued coordination and collaboration to safeguard regional security and stability.

He is expected to meet the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei later.

This marks Barzani's fifth visit to Tehran in eleven years. His most recent visit to Iran occurred on 6 August 2021.

According to statements released by the media office of the Kurdistan Region's presidency, Barzani's visit aims to bolster the relations between Iraq, the Kurdistan Region, and Iran.