Home › Baghdad Post › Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days: minister

2019/08/28 | 07:30



Iran would need three days to lift its oil production back to



the level it was at before U.S. sanctions were imposed, the semi-official Mehr



news agency quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.“Three days are needed to



return production to the levels before the reduction,” Zanganeh said, according



to the report.U.S. President Donald Trump



withdrew from world powers’ landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and



reimposed sanctions in an effort to curb the Islamic Republic’s ballistic



missile program and support for regional proxies.The confrontation has brought



the United States and Iran close to open conflict.







