Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days: minister

2019/08/28 | 07:30
Iran would need three days to lift its oil production back to
the level it was at before U.S. sanctions were imposed, the semi-official Mehr
news agency quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.“Three days are needed to
return production to the levels before the reduction,” Zanganeh said, according
to the report.U.S. President Donald Trump
withdrew from world powers’ landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and
reimposed sanctions in an effort to curb the Islamic Republic’s ballistic
missile program and support for regional proxies.The confrontation has brought
the United States and Iran close to open conflict.
