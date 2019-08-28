عربي | كوردى


Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days: minister

Iran could restore oil output to pre-sanctions level within 3 days: minister
2019/08/28 | 07:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-

Iran would need three days to lift its oil production back to

the level it was at before U.S. sanctions were imposed, the semi-official Mehr

news agency quoted Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh as saying on Tuesday.“Three days are needed to

return production to the levels before the reduction,” Zanganeh said, according

to the report.U.S. President Donald Trump

withdrew from world powers’ landmark 2015 nuclear deal with Iran last year and

reimposed sanctions in an effort to curb the Islamic Republic’s ballistic

missile program and support for regional proxies.The confrontation has brought

the United States and Iran close to open conflict.



All Text here: Baghdad Post ✓


TRENDING News

Latest News Today
Videos and Photos
TRENDING NOW