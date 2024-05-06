Iraqi company begins production from the country's deepest horizontal hell in Eastern Baghdad

2024-05-06 20:00:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Midland Oil Company, an Iraqi state-owned producer, on Monday said it commenced production from the deepest horizontal well ever drilled in the country with a capacity of more than 10,000 billion barrels a day.

"In collaboration with EBS China, the East Baghdad/southern region operator, our engineers successfully achieved over 11,000 bpd from the recently drilled horizontal well at a depth of 5,282 meters,"the Company stated in a press release earlier today. "This marks a first for Iraq."

The statement said advanced equipment were deployed during the drilling and extraction processes, attributing them to the project's success. " Production from the new well is anticipated to bolster fuel supplies for Iraqi power plants, including the Quds Power Plant situated east of Baghdad."

Horizontal well drilling offers numerous advantages. Notably, it can achieve production rates estimated to be three times higher than conventional wells and costs by effectively replacing the need for drilling three standard wells, and addresses land acquisition issues by utilizing a single field for drilling instead of multiple locations.

Mid-land Oil Company is responsible for operating the East Baghdad oilfield.

EBS China, a Chinese oil and gas company, has been active in Iraq since 2009.