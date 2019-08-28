Home › Relief Web › Iraq: We Are Still Here: Mosulite Women 500 Days After the Conclusion of the Coalition Military Operation

Iraq: We Are Still Here: Mosulite Women 500 Days After the Conclusion of the Coalition Military Operation

2019/08/28



Country: Iraq







Years after Mosul was declared “liberated” from Daesh in July 2017, the women, men and children of Mosul are still facing severe repercussions as a result of the Coalition’s military operation.







The situation has led 1.8 millions displaced Iraqis to be unable to return to their homes. While men and women, girls and boys, are all enduring the repercussions of Daesh’s rule and subsequent military operations and displacement, women are girls are disproportionately impacted – their needs and demands have gone unmet by both Iraqi authorities and intervening powers.







Today, WILPF releases a comprehensive report that showcases how hard security measures adopted in Mosul, such as the Coalition’s military operation, disregard the human rights of the local civilian population, undermine local peacebuilding approaches, and inflict disproportionate impacts on Iraqi women and girls.







The report is aimed at the Member States and international actors, as a means to urge them to understand the devastating impact military operations have on women and take lessons learnt on board as they set and implement future responses to conflicts in Iraq and the region.







We have entitled it” We Are Still Here” as a response to the military operation “We Are Coming” that announced the storming of Mosul. With this title, we hope to bring the attention back to the people whose futures were and are still being affected by the operations.



