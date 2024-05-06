Leader Barzani urges fair compensation for victims of former Iraqi regime

2024-05-06 21:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the head of the Kurdistan Democratic Party, leader Masoud Barzani, met with Hassan Salem, the head of the Committee of Martyrs, Victims, and Political Prisoners in the Iraqi Parliament.

According to Barzani's headquarters, both sides discussed enhancing coordination between the Kurdistan Region and the federal government to "provide better services to the families of martyrs, victims of Anfal, and victims of the former Iraqi regime."

Leader Barzani reiterated the "atrocities committed by the former Iraqi regime against the Kurdish people," emphasizing the need for the Iraqi government to prioritize the issue of victims of the former regime and "ensure fair compensation for the families of martyrs, the disappeared, and the affected."

Salem presented an overview of the committee's work and projects, highlighting the necessity of coordination with the Kurdistan Regional Government in this file.