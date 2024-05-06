2024-05-06 21:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi authorities on Monday executed by hanging 11 people convicted of “terrorism”, security and health sources told AFP, the second group put to death since late April. A security official confirmed on condition of anonymity that the executions took place at Al-Hut prison in the southern city of Nasiriyah in Dhi Qar […]

The post Iraq hangs 11 convicted of terrorism appeared first on Iraqi News.