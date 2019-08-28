Home › Baghdad Post › Rouhani rules out talks with US until sanctions lifted

Rouhani rules out talks with US until sanctions lifted

2019/08/28 | 08:05



Iran will not talk to the United States until all sanctions



imposed on Tehran are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day



after President Donald Trump said he would meet his Iranian counterpart to try



to end a nuclear standoff.Trump said on Monday he would meet Iran’s president under the



right circumstances to end a confrontation that began when Washington pulled



out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions on



the country. Trump also said talks were under way to see how countries could



open credit lines to keep Iran’s economy afloat.Rouhani said Iran was always



ready to hold talks. “But first the U.S. should act by lifting all illegal,



unjust and unfair sanctions imposed on Iran,” he said in a speech broadcast



live on state TV.Speaking at a G7 summit in



the French resort of Biarritz, Trump ruled out lifting economic sanctions to



compensate for losses suffered by Iran.“Washington has the key for



positive change ... So take the first step ... Without this step, this lock



will not be unlocked,” Rouhani said.European parties to the deal



have struggled to calm the deepening confrontation between Iran and the United



States since Trump pulled Washington out last year.French President Emmanuel Macron has led efforts to defuse



tensions and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif flew in to the



Biarritz G7 meeting unexpectedly on Sunday for side talks with French



officials.Since ditching the deal last



year, Trump has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” to try to force Iran



into broader talks to restrict its ballistic missile program and end its



support for proxy forces around the Middle East.“Iran does not seek tension



with the world. We want security in the Middle East. We want better and



friendly ties with other countries,” said Rouhani.Scaling Back CommitmentsIran, which has slowly been



breaching the nuclear deal in retaliation for U.S. sanctions, has threatened



further violations in early September unless it receives sanctions relief.“We will continue to scale



back our commitments under the 2015 deal if our interests are not guaranteed,”



said Rouhani.The 2015 deal between Iran



and six world powers, reached under former U.S. President Barack Obama, aimed



to curb Iran’s disputed uranium enrichment program in exchange for the lifting



of many international sanctions on Tehran.Iran has ruled out talks with



Washington over its military capabilities, particularly its ballistic missile



program that it says is defensive. It denies the missiles are capable of being



tipped with nuclear warheads and says its nuclear program is peaceful.Rouhani said seeking nuclear bomb weapons was banned under a



fatwa issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, referring to a religious



decree issued in the early 2000s by Iran’s top authority that bans the



development or use of nuclear weapons.“We have never wanted nuclear



weapons because of our supreme leader’s fatwa,” said Rouhani.Trump and Rouhani are both



due to attend the United Nations General Assembly in September. However, any



meeting between Trump and Rouhani would have to be approved by Iran’s utmost



authority Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters.







