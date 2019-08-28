عربي | كوردى


Rouhani rules out talks with US until sanctions lifted

2019/08/28 | 08:05
Iran will not talk to the United States until all sanctions

imposed on Tehran are lifted, President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday, a day

after President Donald Trump said he would meet his Iranian counterpart to try

to end a nuclear standoff.Trump said on Monday he would meet Iran’s president under the

right circumstances to end a confrontation that began when Washington pulled

out of Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with six powers and reimposed sanctions on

the country. Trump also said talks were under way to see how countries could

open credit lines to keep Iran’s economy afloat.Rouhani said Iran was always

ready to hold talks. “But first the U.S. should act by lifting all illegal,

unjust and unfair sanctions imposed on Iran,” he said in a speech broadcast

live on state TV.Speaking at a G7 summit in

the French resort of Biarritz, Trump ruled out lifting economic sanctions to

compensate for losses suffered by Iran.“Washington has the key for

positive change ... So take the first step ... Without this step, this lock

will not be unlocked,” Rouhani said.European parties to the deal

have struggled to calm the deepening confrontation between Iran and the United

States since Trump pulled Washington out last year.French President Emmanuel Macron has led efforts to defuse

tensions and Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif flew in to the

Biarritz G7 meeting unexpectedly on Sunday for side talks with French

officials.Since ditching the deal last

year, Trump has pursued a policy of “maximum pressure” to try to force Iran

into broader talks to restrict its ballistic missile program and end its

support for proxy forces around the Middle East.“Iran does not seek tension

with the world. We want security in the Middle East. We want better and

friendly ties with other countries,” said Rouhani.Scaling Back CommitmentsIran, which has slowly been

breaching the nuclear deal in retaliation for U.S. sanctions, has threatened

further violations in early September unless it receives sanctions relief.“We will continue to scale

back our commitments under the 2015 deal if our interests are not guaranteed,”

said Rouhani.The 2015 deal between Iran

and six world powers, reached under former U.S. President Barack Obama, aimed

to curb Iran’s disputed uranium enrichment program in exchange for the lifting

of many international sanctions on Tehran.Iran has ruled out talks with

Washington over its military capabilities, particularly its ballistic missile

program that it says is defensive. It denies the missiles are capable of being

tipped with nuclear warheads and says its nuclear program is peaceful.Rouhani said seeking nuclear bomb weapons was banned under a

fatwa issued by Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, referring to a religious

decree issued in the early 2000s by Iran’s top authority that bans the

development or use of nuclear weapons.“We have never wanted nuclear

weapons because of our supreme leader’s fatwa,” said Rouhani.Trump and Rouhani are both

due to attend the United Nations General Assembly in September. However, any

meeting between Trump and Rouhani would have to be approved by Iran’s utmost

authority Khamenei, who has the last say on all state matters.



