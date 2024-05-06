President Barzani orders a probe into Erbil's historic market fire

2024-05-06 23:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ The president of the Kurdistan region, Nechirvan Barzani, has ordered a probe into the circumstances of the fire that ripped through Erbil's historic Qaysariyya Market on Monday.

President Barzani offered solace for the injuries sustained and the extensive material damage caused by the fire. He extended his well wishes to the injured and expressed solidarity with the impacted shopkeepers.

"The relevant authorities must conduct a thorough investigation into the causes of this tragic incident," he said.

The President commended the emergency responders for their critical role. "I extend my gratitude to the Civil Defense, emergency, police, security, and health teams who performed their duty responsibly and prevented the fire from spreading further," he stated.

"This market is a historical landmark and a beautiful feature of the capital of the Kurdistan Region," he said. "We announce our full support for its restoration as soon as possible."

Separately, Kurdistan's Ministry of Electricity on Monday disclosed the initial findings of their investigation. They reported, "according to preliminary investigations, there was no evidence to suggest that the fire was caused by electricity." The ministry pledged to maintain collaboration with other investigative entities in Erbil Governorate.