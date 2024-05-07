Financial Literacy for a Sustainable Future in Iraq

2024-05-07 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

The International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI), with the support of the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), are partnering to empower individuals and businesses in southern Iraq with financial literacy skills. A week-long initiative kicked off in Al-Muthanna governorate this week aligns with the CBI's broader Financial Inclusion Week […]

