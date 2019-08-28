عربي | كوردى


2019/08/28
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Japanese

counterpart Taro Kono on Tuesday that his country has a "special

interest" in securing stability in the Arabian Gulf.At the outset of their talks in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Kono said,

"We are worried about tensions in the Middle East, and we hope to make

some diplomatic efforts to ease tensions."In response, Zarif underscored the need to engage in bilateral

and regional consultations, saying that Iran and Japan both have a special

interest in the security of the energy market as well as security and stability

in the Arabian Gulf.The foreign ministers' talks came at a time when the United

States seeks to garner support for a coalition to patrol ships transiting the

Strait of Hormuz, amid intensifying tensions in the region.After their meeting, Kono told reporters he and Zarif, who has

been on a whirlwind tour that took him to France on Sunday and China on Monday,

agreed that their counties will continue to closely communicate with each other

to reduce tensions in the Middle East.But Kono declined to elaborate further, citing their promise not

to disclose the content of their discussions.Kono, however, said he repeated Japan's position that Iran

should comply with a landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on its

nuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.Kono said, "I called for (Iran's) immediate return to the

commitment of the nuclear deal," formally known as the Joint Comprehensive

Plan of Action, adding that the country should "refrain from taking steps

that could undermine it."Iran has said it is enriching and stockpiling uranium past the

agreed levels after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of the

deal last year.Zarif will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on

Wednesday in Yokohama, according to the premier's office.Iran and the United States remain at loggerheads after a string

of attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane through

which about a fifth of the world's oil passes, that Washington has blamed on

Tehran.





