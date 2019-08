2019/08/28 | 08:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif told his Japanesecounterpart Taro Kono on Tuesday that his country has a "specialinterest" in securing stability in the Arabian Gulf.At the outset of their talks in Yokohama, near Tokyo, Kono said,"We are worried about tensions in the Middle East, and we hope to makesome diplomatic efforts to ease tensions."In response, Zarif underscored the need to engage in bilateraland regional consultations, saying that Iran and Japan both have a specialinterest in the security of the energy market as well as security and stabilityin the Arabian Gulf.The foreign ministers' talks came at a time when the UnitedStates seeks to garner support for a coalition to patrol ships transiting theStrait of Hormuz, amid intensifying tensions in the region.After their meeting, Kono told reporters he and Zarif, who hasbeen on a whirlwind tour that took him to France on Sunday and China on Monday,agreed that their counties will continue to closely communicate with each otherto reduce tensions in the Middle East.But Kono declined to elaborate further, citing their promise notto disclose the content of their discussions.Kono, however, said he repeated Japan's position that Iranshould comply with a landmark 2015 international deal that placed limits on itsnuclear program in exchange for relief from economic sanctions.Kono said, "I called for (Iran's) immediate return to thecommitment of the nuclear deal," formally known as the Joint ComprehensivePlan of Action, adding that the country should "refrain from taking stepsthat could undermine it."Iran has said it is enriching and stockpiling uranium past theagreed levels after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled his country out of thedeal last year.Zarif will meet with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe onWednesday in Yokohama, according to the premier's office.Iran and the United States remain at loggerheads after a stringof attacks on tankers near the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow sea lane throughwhich about a fifth of the world's oil passes, that Washington has blamed onTehran.