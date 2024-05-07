Climate Landscape Analysis For Children In Iraq

2024-05-07 04:00:05 - Source: Iraq Business News

From UNICEF: Climate Landscape Analysis For Children And Young People In Iraq Iraq is ranked 61st out of 163 countries on UNICEF's Children's Climate Risk Index, and the United Nations Global Environment Outlook 6 (GEO-6) ranks it the fifth most vulnerable country to water and food shortages and extreme temperatures. These rankings reflect the significant […]

