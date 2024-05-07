Iraq News Now

HomeIraqi NewsGeneral › Iraqi President approves hanging of 11 convicted ISIS terrorists

Iraqi President approves hanging of 11 convicted ISIS terrorists

Iraqi President approves hanging of convicted ISIS terrorists
Iraqi President approves hanging of 11 convicted ISIS terrorists
2024-05-07 09:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two security sources told Reuters that Iraq executed 11 people on Monday in a prison in the southern city of Nasiriyah after being convicted of terrorism-related charges. A source in Dhi Qar governorate also mentioned that the Iraqi Ministry of Justice executed 11 terrorists in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as […]

The post Iraqi President approves hanging of 11 convicted ISIS terrorists appeared first on Iraqi News.

Read the Full Text From: Iraqi News
Sponsored Links