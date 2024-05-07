2024-05-07 09:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Two security sources told Reuters that Iraq executed 11 people on Monday in a prison in the southern city of Nasiriyah after being convicted of terrorism-related charges. A source in Dhi Qar governorate also mentioned that the Iraqi Ministry of Justice executed 11 terrorists in the Nasiriyah Central Prison, also known as […]

The post Iraqi President approves hanging of 11 convicted ISIS terrorists appeared first on Iraqi News.