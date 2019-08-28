VP Mike Pence and President Nechirvan Barzani discuss security, protecting minorities

2019/08/28 | 09:05
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- In addition to the dangers posed by the resurgence of the Islamic State, elements of the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) pose a second security challenge. PMF units drove the Islamic State out, but now, they, themselves, won’t leave and often resort to abusive mafia-style tactics to extort the population.
In his discussion with Barzani, Pence “emphasized” the US “concern that Iran-backed militias continue to undermine Iraq’s security and sovereignty.” He also explained that the US was considering “additional steps to degrade” their influence.
In July, as Pence noted, the US sanctioned two PMF leaders who are responsible for gross human rights abuses in northern Iraq.
READ MORE: US sanctions Nineveh Plain’s militia leaders for terrorizing population, blocking IDPs’ return, and corruption
The US and Kurdish leaders also discussed the progress that has been made in talks between the KRG and the Baghdad government. Pence affirmed that the US “supports timely resolution of outstanding issues, including budget allocations and oil sales,” according to the US summary of their conversation.
Barzani noted the “improvement in the Kurdistan Region’s relations with the Iraqi federal government,” as he stressed “the readiness of the Kurdistan Region to resolve all problems with the Iraqi government through dialogue,” according to the Kurdish readout.
Finally, as the US summary concluded, the two leaders “discussed opportunities to deepen the US partnership with the Iraqi Kurdistan Region, including in the economic and security spheres.”
