USD/IQD exchange rate surge in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-05-07 13:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Tuesday, the exchange rates of the US dollar increased in Baghdad, while they remained stable in Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that Al-Kifah and Harithiya central stock exchanges recorded an exchange rate of 145,550 IQD per $100.

The selling prices in local markets in Baghdad reached 146,500 IQD, while the buying price was 144,500 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price stood at 145,300 IQD and the buying price at 145,200 IQD per $100.