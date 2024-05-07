Rising star: Ali Al-Hamadi’s path from Iraq to English football fame

2024-05-07 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraqi footbal player Ali Al-Hamadi has cemented his legacy by assisting Ipswich Town Football Club achieve their promotion to the English Premier League for the 2024–25 season—a first for the club in 22 years. Hailing from Maysan, Iraq, his story underscores the power of perseverance, inspiring football enthusiasts across Iraq and the […]

