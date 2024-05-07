2024-05-07 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil revealed on Monday that it is preparing to export red diesel after achieving self-sufficiency. The Oil Ministry’s undersecretary for refining affairs, Hamid Al-Zubaie, said in a statement that after domestic production of red diesel met national demand, the ministry intends to export the surplus to international markets, […]

The post Iraq plans to export red diesel appeared first on Iraqi News.