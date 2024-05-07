President Barzani discusses trade ties with Iraqi Trade Minister in Tehran

2024-05-07 14:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News/ Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani on Tuesday held talks with Iraqi Trade Minister Atheer Daoud al-Ghurairi, who is currently visiting Tehran, to discuss trade relations between the Kurdistan Region, Iraq, and Iran.

According to a presidential statement, the two sides exchanged views on Iran's commercial and economic activities with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, and ways to remove obstacles and create better trade opportunities.

The statement added that the two statespersons stressed the importance of expanding trade between the two countries, which would have a positive impact on the economic recovery of both sides.

Barzani is currently on an official visit to Iran, where he has met with a number of Iranian officials, including President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, as well as Ali Khamenei, Iran's supreme leader. The talks have focused on a range of issues, including trade, investment, and security.