2024-05-07 16:20:05 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Transport Ministry’s Media Director, Maytham Al-Safi, confirmed on Monday that the ministry intends to complete the Nasiriyah International Airport project in 2025. In a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA), Al-Safi explained that 20 percent of the Nasiriyah International Airport project has been completed, noting that the Minister of Transport, […]

The post Iraq’s Nasiriyah International Airport to be completed in 2025 appeared first on Iraqi News.