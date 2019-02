Hood demands MPs know US forces' role in Iraq before seeking expulsion

2019/02/06 | 22:10

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- JoeyHood, the Chargéd'affaires of the US Mission in Iraq, said that Iraqilawmakers probably did not understand the nature of the US military presence inIraq, adding that they would be less eager to call on US troops to leave thecountry, in case they are aware of this nature.In a statement to al-Ghad Press, Hood denied to commenton a draft legislation that has been prepared by the Iraqi parliament on thewithdrawal of US military forces from Iraq.However, he urged legislators in the Iraqi parliamentto learn more about the nature of the US military presence in Iraq and toconsult Iraqi Chief of Staff General Othman Al-Ghanimi inorder to get such information.AsUS President Donald Trump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troopsin Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih saidthat "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to supportIraqi forces in the fight against terror."However,he slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask forour permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don'trepresent a priority to it."