Hood demands MPs know US forces' role in Iraq before seeking expulsion
2019/02/06 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Joey

Hood, the Chargé

d'affaires of the US Mission in Iraq, said that Iraqi

lawmakers probably did not understand the nature of the US military presence in

Iraq, adding that they would be less eager to call on US troops to leave the

country, in case they are aware of this nature.In a statement to al-Ghad Press, Hood denied to comment

on a draft legislation that has been prepared by the Iraqi parliament on the

withdrawal of US military forces from Iraq.However, he urged legislators in the Iraqi parliament

to learn more about the nature of the US military presence in Iraq and to

consult Iraqi Chief of Staff General Othman Al-Ghanimi in

order to get such information.



As

US President Donald Trump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troops

in Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said

that "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support

Iraqi forces in the fight against terror."However,

he slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for

our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't

represent a priority to it."

