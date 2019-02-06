Hood demands MPs know US forces' role in Iraq before seeking expulsion

2019/02/06 | 22:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Joey
Hood, the Chargé
d'affaires of the US Mission in Iraq, said that Iraqi
lawmakers probably did not understand the nature of the US military presence in
Iraq, adding that they would be less eager to call on US troops to leave the
country, in case they are aware of this nature.In a statement to al-Ghad Press, Hood denied to comment
on a draft legislation that has been prepared by the Iraqi parliament on the
withdrawal of US military forces from Iraq.However, he urged legislators in the Iraqi parliament
to learn more about the nature of the US military presence in Iraq and to
consult Iraqi Chief of Staff General Othman Al-Ghanimi in
order to get such information.
As
US President Donald Trump earlier told CBS that his administration would keep US troops
in Iraq to "watch Iran," Iraq's President Barham Salih said
that "the presence of US troops in Iraq is part of an agreement to support
Iraqi forces in the fight against terror."However,
he slammed the US president's remarks, saying that "Trump did not ask for
our permission to watch Iran. Do not burden Iraq with issues that don't
represent a priority to it."
