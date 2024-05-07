Iraq, France review military cooperation

2024-05-07 19:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, said on Tuesday that Iraq is open to effective partnerships with French companies, particularly in terms of bolstering the armed forces’ defensive capabilities. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during his meeting with the French Ambassador to Iraq, Eric Chevalier, where they discussed strategies to promote the […]

