President Barzani, IRGC Commander, collaborate on de-escalation efforts

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, met the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) chief, General Hossein Salami, in the Iranian capital, Tehran.

According to the Kurdish Presidency, both sides discussed Iran's relations with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region, security and military cooperation, combating terrorism, and other issues of mutual interest. They also discussed the impact of the conflict in the Middle East and its repercussions on the region's situation.

Both sides emphasized "the importance of enhancing cooperation and coordination between relevant parties in the Islamic Republic of Iran with Iraq and the Kurdistan Region to maintain security and stability along the borders and counter security threats from any side."

They stressed that "everyone must work to preserve stability and prevent further escalation of tensions."

President Barzani arrived in Tehran on Sunday at the official invitation of Iran. This visit marks the fifth in 11 years during which the President aims to enhance relations between the Region and Tehran through discussions with senior Iranian leaders.

According to an official in Barzani's office, this visit is significant, following extensive talks with political leaders in Baghdad, where President Barzani launched a new relationship phase.

Barzani met with several Iranian officials, including Iran's supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and other high-level officials.

The talks have focused on various issues, including trade, investment, and security.