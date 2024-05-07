Remittances of currency abroad rise to $278 million in CBI’s auction

2024-05-07 22:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Remittances of currency abroad rose to $278 million in the Central Bank of Iraq’s (CBI) auction on Tuesday. The CBI sold on Tuesday, during its auction for buying and selling the US currency, $278,612,406 at an exchange rate of 1305 Iraqi dinar for letters of credit and international settlements for debit and […]

