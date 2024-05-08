Iraq News Now

Iraqi Militias to Invest in Major Agricultural Project
2024-05-08 04:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Governor of Diwaniya has announced a major agricultural investment project in the desert of Al-Shanafiyah district, expected to create over 10,000 jobs. Abbas Sha'il Al-Zamili said that the investment company is starting soil tests on the 26,000 dunums [2,600 hectare; 6,400 acre] site, with a view to cultivating date palm trees […]

