Kataib Hezbollah calls for US troops to leave Iraq

2024-05-08 07:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad – Iraq’s powerful Kataib Hezbollah on Tuesday renewed its call for US troops to withdraw from Iraq, months after the Iran-backed armed group suspended attacks against American forces. Washington and Baghdad have been engaged in talks over the presence of US troops in Iraq, who are stationed there as part of an international anti-jihadist […]

