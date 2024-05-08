Basrah crude rises amid a drop in global market

2024-05-08 10:20:06 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, the price of Basrah crude oil rose amid a decline in global oil prices.

Basrah Heavy crude increased by $1.24 to $82.29, while Basrah Medium rose $1.8 to $85.39.

Global oil prices fell when sector data showed a rise in crude and fuel inventories in the United States, indicating a possible weakness in demand, and caution prevailed in supply expectations before the OPEC + bloc meeting next month.

Brent crude oil futures fell 30 cents, or 0.36%, to $82.86 a barrel by 0348 GMT. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell 25 cents, or 0.32%, to $78.13 a barrel.