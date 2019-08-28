Home › INA › 14 Asian countries announce participation in the Standing Committee for Planning and Budget in Baghdad

14 Asian countries announce participation in the Standing Committee for Planning and Budget in Baghdad

2019/08/28 | 13:45



Baghdad - INA







14 countries in the Asian Parliamentary Assembly announced the participation of representatives of parliaments in the meeting of the Standing Committee for Planning and Budget Assembly, which is held under the auspices and participation of the Iraqi Council of Representatives in Baghdad for the period 3-5 September next.







The delegation of Afghanistan will comprise five members headed by Mr. Muwahid Faisal Samai, while the Bahraini delegation will include three members headed by MP Mohammed Al-Khuzaie.







Iran is represented at the committee meeting by a seven-member delegation led by MP Sayyida Fatima Zul Qadr, while Pakistan is represented by a 10-member delegation headed by Senator Mashidullah Khan while Turkey is represented by a six-member delegation led by MP Asuman Erdogan.







Russia is taking part in the meeting of the Planning and Budget Committee with a five-member delegation headed by MP Mikhail Emilyakov, Syria with a three-member delegation headed by MP Ali Mahmoud Al-Satouf, while Palestine is represented by a two-member delegation headed by MP Imran Khatib.



















