ILO, CBI promote financial literacy in southern Iraq

2024-05-08 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Together with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) are working on empowering people and companies in southern Iraq with financial literacy skills. A week-long program entitled ‘Towards Encouraging Savings to Enhance Financial Inclusion’ launched last week in the governorate […]

