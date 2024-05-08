ILO, CBI promote financial literacy in southern Iraq
2024-05-08 13:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News
Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Together with the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation (AICS), the International Labor Organization (ILO) and the Central Bank of Iraq (CBI) are working on empowering people and companies in southern Iraq with financial literacy skills. A week-long program entitled ‘Towards Encouraging Savings to Enhance Financial Inclusion’ launched last week in the governorate […]
