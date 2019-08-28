Prime Minister receives Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

2019/08/28 | 13:45
Baghdad - INA
A statement by the Prime Minister's Information Office received by the Iraqi News Agency said that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Fatih Donz and his accompanying delegation.
