Gold dips in Baghdad, stabilizes in Erbil

2024-05-08 14:20:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / Gold prices decreased in the local markets of Baghdad, while remaining stable in Erbil on Wednesday, May 8, 2024.

Our correspondent reported that gold prices in the wholesale markets on Al-Nahr Street recorded a selling price per mithqal (equals to five grams) of 21-carat Gulf, Turkish, and European gold at 468,000 IQD, with a buying price of 464,000 IQD.

The selling price per mithqal of 21-carat Iraqi gold reached 438,000 IQD, with a buying price of 434,000 IQD.

Regarding gold prices in jewelry stores, the selling price of a mithqal of 21-carat Gulf gold ranged between 470,000 and 480,000 IQD, while the selling price of a mithqal of Iraqi gold ranged between 440,000 and 450,000 IQD.

In Erbil, the selling price of a mithqal of 24-carat gold was 550,000 IQD, 21-carat gold was sold at 480,000 IQD, and 18-carat gold was sold at 410,000 IQD.