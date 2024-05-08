2024-05-08 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The General Company for Iraqi Cement, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, announced on Wednesday that it recorded a notable increase in output during the first three months of 2024. The increase in output represents 22 percent compared to the first quarter of 2023, according to Shafaq News. The […]

The post Iraq produces over 2 million tons of cement in 2024’s first quarter appeared first on Iraqi News.