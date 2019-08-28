Home › INA › PM Meets with World Bank Regional Director for the Middle East

PM Meets with World Bank Regional Director for the Middle East

2019/08/28 | 14:20



Baghdad - INA







A statement by the Information Office of the Council of Ministers received by the Iraqi News Agency, that Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi received the World Bank's regional director for the Middle East Saroj Kumar.















