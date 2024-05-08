Iraq’s first solar power plant sees progress

2024-05-08 16:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – Iraq is now moving forward with the construction of its first large-scale solar power facility. The Iraqi government has increased its efforts to carry out a more ecologically friendly energy strategy, which combines the inclusion of renewable energy sources with a reduction in gas flaring from oil activities. A one-gigawatt solar power […]

