Akkas gas field to supply Anbar power plant with 100 million feet of gas

2024-05-08 20:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Ministry of Oil announced on Tuesday that it will cooperate with the Ministry of Electricity to supply the national grid with 1,640 megawatts. The Oil Ministry’s Undersecretary for Gas Affairs, Izzat Sabir, said in a statement issued following a meeting between officials from the two ministries that the Oil Ministry […]

