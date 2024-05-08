MEED Foundation launches Air Quality Network Project

2024-05-08 21:00:07 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. MEED Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to fostering economic development, has launched the Air Quality Network (AQN) project in Iraq. In collaboration with IQ Group and Civil Development Organisation (CDO), it has created a network of 28 sensors strategically placed in and around Sulaymaniyah, Halabja, and Kirkuk. These sensors, equipped to monitor fundamental […]

