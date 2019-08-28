IMIS move arms depots to unknown areas: Official

2019/08/28 | 14:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- The Iran Militia in Iraq and Syria are relocating their arms depots secretly as they fear more strikes on their military facilities to come, an Iraqi official said.In remarks on Wednesday, the official said the arms depots of IMIS are being transferred to unknown locations to protect their missiles against any future strikes.The relocation of the depots, according to the official, is being executed as massive ISIS operations are ongoing in the north and west of Iraq, which urges IMIS to secretly move its weapons among its moving convoys around the country.The operation is being carried out on a very small scale to avoid attracting attention, he said, adding that at least 10 arms depots have been moved from Baghdad, Diyala and Salahuddin.Over the past few weeks, at least three IMIS weapons depots were heavily damaged by huge explosions. The militias blamed the Israeli drones for airstrikes against their positions as militias are linked with Iran.