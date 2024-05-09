Baghdad praises Hamas approval of ceasefire

2024-05-09 03:00:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, confirmed on Wednesday that Hamas’s approval of a truce in Gaza is a responsible decision that has been taken in support of the interests of the Palestinian people. Al-Sudani’s remarks took place during a phone call with the chairman of Hamas’s political bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, […]

