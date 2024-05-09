Iraq Oil Ministry Defends deal with Ukrainian Company

2024-05-09 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The Iraqi Ministry of Oil has defended its decision to award the development of the Akkas gas field to little-known Ukrainian company, Ukrzemresurs. According to a statement from the Ministry, the decision followed Ukrzemresurs' application to the Contracts and Petroleum Licensing Directorate (PCLD), fulfilling the required standards and providing financial and legal […]

