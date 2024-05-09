Big Increase in Iraqi Cement Production

2024-05-09 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. The General Company for Iraqi Cement, a subsidiary of the Ministry of Industry and Minerals, reported a 22-percent increase in production in the first quarter of the current year compared to the same period in 2023. Director General Haider Hadi Ali stated the company produced 2,356,975 tons of cement across its plants […]

