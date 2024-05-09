2024-05-09 05:00:06 - Source: Iraq Business News

By John Lee. DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, reported first quarter 2024 operating profit of USD 61 million, 61 percent higher than the previous quarter, on the back of revenues totaling USD 183 million. Free cash flow at USD 44 million was up 31 percent from the fourth quarter of 2023. Net […]

The post Tawke Oil selling for "Upper USD 30s per Barrel" first appeared on Iraq Business News.