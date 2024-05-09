USD/IQD rate surge throughout Iraq

2024-05-09 11:20:04 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The exchange rates of the US dollar rose on Thursday morning in the markets of Baghdad and Erbil.

Our correspondent reported that the dollar rates increased with the opening of Al-Kifah and Al-Harithiya central exchanges to reach 145,700 IQD for every $100.

The selling prices in exchange shops in Baghdad reached 146,750 IQD, while the buying price was 144,750 IQD per $100.

In Erbil, the selling price was 145,500 IQD and the buying price stood at 145,400 IQD for $100.