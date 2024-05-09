2024-05-09 12:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Trade Bank of Iraq (TBI) announced on Wednesday that government employees in Iraq’s Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) will receive their salaries through the bank. More than one million government employees in the KRG will enjoy digital banking services provided by six Iraqi private banks, according to Rudaw News. Since January 2024, […]

The post Iraq’s KRG employees to receive salaries via Trade Bank of Iraq appeared first on Iraqi News.