Iraqi PM launches construction of Etihad Mills project in Babylon

2024-05-09 15:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, launched on Thursday the construction of the Etihad Mills project in Babylon governorate in central Iraq. The project, which has a production capacity of one million tons annually, is one of the private sector’s efforts to produce double-zero flour, according to a statement released by […]

