Iraq News Now

HomeShafaq NewsBusiness › CBI auctions +$280 million in forex on Thursday

CBI auctions +$280 million in forex on Thursday

CBI auctions million in forex on Thursday
CBI auctions +$280 million in forex on Thursday
2024-05-09 16:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Shafaq News / The Iraqi Central Bank's (CBI) sales of the US dollar reached more than $280 million in the currency auction on Thursday.

According to the CBI's data, the Bank sold $280,678,794 in its auction today. 

These sales were covered at a basic exchange rate of 1,310 IQD per dollar for documentary credits and international settlements for electronic cards, and external transfers and at a rate of 1,305 IQD per dollar for cash transactions.

The majority of dollar sales were directed towards bolstering balances abroad in the form of transfers and credits, amounting to $265,878,794, representing a 95% increase compared to cash sales, which amounted to $14,800,000.

Three banks purchased cash dollars, while 15 fulfilled requests to bolster balances abroad. 

The total number of exchange and brokerage companies participating in the auction was 26 companies.

Read the Full Text From: Shafaq News
Sponsored Links