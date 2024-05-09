2024-05-09 17:00:05 - Source: Shafaq News

Sheikh Jangi alleges secret deal between KDP, PUK to delay elections

Shafaq News/ Lahur Sheikh Jangi, leader of the Kurdish opposition party People's Front, on Thursday cast doubt on the Kurdistan Region's upcoming parliamentary elections, alleging a secret agreement between the ruling Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) and the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) to postpone the vote.

Sheikh Jangi, speaking at a press conference, claimed access to information indicating a deal between the two major parties despite the PUK's public pronouncements that timely elections are a "red line."

"There is an agreement between the PUK and the KDP to postpone the Kurdistan elections," Jengi asserted in a press conference. "A section of the PUK leadership reportedly favors this, and I am aware of Deputy Prime Minister Qubad Talabani's involvement in reaching such an agreement with the KDP. Whether PUK leader Bafel Talabani is aware of this remains unclear. Ignorance would be concerning, but knowledge would be even more so."

The former PUK co-leader alluded to a potential wider consensus for postponement, suggesting an agreement between the Kurdistan Regional Government, the Iraqi federal government, and neighboring countries. However, he acknowledged a lack of specific details on this alleged pact.

The potential delay comes amidst concerns about the expiry of the Independent High Electoral Commission's (IHEC) term in July. Jengi expressed doubts over the Iraqi parliament reconvening to extend the commission's mandate, given the legal limitation of only one extension. "A postponed election would necessitate a new commission to oversee the rescheduled vote."

When asked about President Nechirvan Barzani's recent visit to Iran, he acknowledged the importance of dialogue with regional powers like Iran and Turkey, expressing his belief in the "value of fostering understanding and agreements".

The Kurdistan Region is set to hold parliamentary elections on June 10, with a nearly two-year delay, after multiple postponements caused by disputes between political parties and pending legal cases related to the electoral process.

IHEC, which is responsible for holding the process following a federal court ruling, has suspended preparations for the upcoming parliamentary elections, according to sources.