2024-05-09 17:00:07 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – JP Morgan sees that three key countries in the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) should increase their oil production by 2025. The Head of the Global Commodities Strategy team at JP Morgan, Natasha Kaneva, said in a recent report that Iraq, Kazakhstan, and the UAE are expected to increase their total […]

The post JP Morgan expects Iraq to increase oil output in 2025 appeared first on Iraqi News.