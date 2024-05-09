Iraqi security forces arrest 3 terrorists involved in Camp Speicher massacre

2024-05-09 20:20:06 - Source: Iraqi News

Baghdad (IraqiNews.com) – The Joint Operations Command announced on Thursday that three terrorists involved in the Camp Speicher massacre have been arrested. The Joint Operations Command said in a statement that the terrorists were arrested outside Iraq following intelligence efforts by the Iraqi National Intelligence Service (INIS), the Iraqi News Agency (INA) reported. In early […]

